Spotlight: Romeo basketball's Ava Muschong is a slam dunk

Romeo basketball player, Ava Muschong, dominated the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards in girls basketball. Not only did she win Favorite Sophomore and Favorite Small Forward, but she did so by earning more than 1,000 votes in each subcateogry!

How long has Ava played basketball?

Ava has been playing for five years. She started on varsity as a freshman and has made tremendous strides on the court. During her freshman year, she came out strong against her school's rival and scored 18 points to help lead her team to victory.

What kind of athlete is Ava?

Ava's coach, Kathy Bosheers, is in her first year of coaching the Romeo varsity basketball team. Bosheers describes Ava as a hardworking athlete who continues to better herself throughout the offseason. She strives to be the best, offensively and defensively. Before the season started, Bosheers asked her players to describe themselves. When it came time for Ava to speak, she told her coach "I'm a basketball player, not someone that just plays basketball."

Ava's role models:

Ava credits both her mom and her dad to her success throughout her basketball career. "My mom is my role model," Ava said. "She has taught be how to be a leader on the court and how to keep a positive mindset when I play." Her dad on the other hand, has been the one taking her to basketball training and practices to help improve her skills.

Reflection on this recognition:

Ava credits her success to her friends, family and also the community. She feels very grateful to live in the Romeo community. "The people who live here treat another like family," Ava said. "We come together to celebrate and support one another."

Pregame rituals:

Before every game, Ava eats a piece of fruit and blasts the song "G.O.A.T." by Theory of a Deadman. Also, during their team warmups, Ava stays on the court until she makes one last shot before each game starts.

More about Ava:

Ava loves a good steak dinner! Her favorite song is "Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw. Outside of basketball, she is also on the varsity tennis team at Romeo High School. Her coach also comments that Ava is a great student, gets along with her teammates and has a contagious smile.