Spotlight: Shrine Catholic High's Lacrosse Coach Ryan Jay

Shrine Catholic High is the home team to Ryan Jay, who has been coaching lacrosse for about 20 years. This skilled coach who played lacrosse at Central Michigan University is the winner of our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Award for Favorite Coach!

Why he enjoys lacrosse:

Previously playing basketball, Ryan found interest in lacrosse through a friend and the rest has been history. He likes the movements in the sport and how it allows for people with smaller statures to still compete successfully.

Photo credit: Cindy Romano

Overcoming adversity:

One obstacle they deal with as a team is the effect Michigan springs have on the first month of every season, bringing melting snow and muddy fields. These are opportunities for the team to bond through adversity.

Ryan believes that finding his true voice as a coach was important in connecting with his team. This is how he uses his personality; Motivating his players by letting them know they are not alone in dealing with any difficulties they face.

Advice to his players:

Two things that Ryan makes sure his team knows are to "...worry about what you can control, and learn to live with losses and disappointments."

He uses that advice to let his athletes known they will eventually have success, which leads to happiness on and off the field.

Photo credit: Cindy Romano

Get to know Ryan off the field:

In addition to being a supportive coach, Ryan has a career as a graphic designer. He also has a family that is supportive of him and his team.

