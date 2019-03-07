Spotlight: Stoney Creek's Mandy Lilla cheers her way to victory

Mandy Lilla from Stoney Creek High School's competitive cheer team sure knows how to get her community fired up! She received more than 1,000 votes to be victorious in the 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards and be crowned Favorite Senior. Learn more about this standout athlete:

Favorite Memory:

Mandy has been cheering since she was in second grade. She has made so many memories throughout her years but one by far stands out the most. "My favorite memory is hitting round three in our home gym and winning Districts for the first time in school history," Mandy says.

Mandy's Role Model:

To Mandy, one of her biggest role models is her cheer coach, Trica Williams. She credits coach Williams in pushing her to be the best that she can possible be and molding Mandy and her teammates into strong, hard-working women. Coach Williams could not be prouder of Mandy receiving this recognition. "She is a very motivated and caring leader," says Williams. "She has been a captain for two years and leads the team by example as well as positive motivation."

Biggest Fan:

Mandy has two big fans in her life: her mom and her little brother, Hunter. Mandy's mom has been in attendance at every single one of her cheer competitions since Mandy began cheering. Her mom is her constant motivator. Mandy's little brother, however, is always looking up to her. He brags about the things Mandy does to all of his friends and truly respects the passion she has for her sports.

Fun Facts:

Before every competition, Mandy listens to Carrie Underwood's "Champion" because "it's been me and my dad's good luck song since last year," she says. Mandy also has one superstition: wear the same socks in every competition. Her favorite food is an "Unwhich" from Jimmy Johns!

More about Mandy:

Mandy is a three-sport athlete. She participates in sideline and competitive cheer and also excels as a softball player. Mandy is an academic all-state athlete three years running. She has also been named all-league, all-district, and all-region in competitive cheer for the 2017-2018 season.

