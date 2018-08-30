Game of the Week: West Bloomfield at Clarkston, 7PM and the Best 4Frenzy high school stories

Tomorrow, Aug. 31 is our second Game of the Week: West Bloomfield vs. Clarkston -- 7 p.m. at Clarkston High School.

ClickOnDetroit writers Jake Draugelis and Corrie Colf will be there, so watch for highlights and stories, as well as live updates on social media.

Stay up-to-date with what's going on all season at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy



Recent articles:

We breakdown the first football game of the season, and show the out-of-control play that had Jake running for cover!

These teams last faced each other in the championship game of the 2017 season. Each team had such a capable defense that the final score of their last match was 5 to 3. Now, we discuss what to expect from this returning rivalry.

New 4Frenzy writer Corrie Colf talks about her time working for the Toronto Blue Jays's farm team, and what traits she saw in all players who were chosen for the big leagues.



Fall Fan Choice Awards

We want to feature standout students, coaches, parents and schools by giving them recognition for what they do. So JOIN THE FRENZY!

Fall Fan Choice Awards are now open at ClickOnDetroit.com/4Frenzy.



Game of the Week

In the weeks to come, we'll be covering a lot of high school football games on Friday evenings, so stay tuned to Local 4 for highlights and coach/player interviews.

In the weeks to come, we'll be covering a lot of high school football games on Friday evenings, so stay tuned to Local 4 for highlights and coach/player interviews.



STUDENT AND PARENT VOLUNTEERS

We're looking for students and/or parents who want to be a liaison and take pictures or shoot video of your school's games, events and more -- and write stories. If you're interested email us at: 4Frenzy@wdiv.com

