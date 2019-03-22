Three Farmington Hills students awarded WDIV's 4Frenzy 2019 Winter Fan Choice Awards

The 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards recognize students for their hard work and dedication.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - At the beginning of January, WDIV Local 4 launched its annual 4Frenzy Winter Fan Choice Awards and three Harrison High School students won.

The 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards recognize students for their hard work and dedication. Students, teachers and coaches are recognized in different categories within athletics, the performing arts and school clubs and organizations.

Winners won by popular vote. The general public was able to vote once per hour, per category for their favorite students, coachs and/or teachers. Voting ended on Feb. 3.

Tens of thousands of votes were cast and the following Harrison High School students won:

Naomi Johnson-Smith - Favorite Sophomore, Bowling.

Andrew Pan - Best Relay, Swimming.

Tristan Strasberger - Best Relay, Swimming.

Winners received recognition from Local 4, including a jacket patch that is only given to Fan Choice Award winners.

Additionally, winners’ names and schools were announced on TV.



