Today is the last day of nominations for the fall Fan Choice Awards

4Frenzy's fall "Fan Choice Awards" will end nominations at 11PM tonight. That means there's only a few more hours to get in your choices for the best person involved in High School athletics in metro Detroit.

We love hearing about football, but don't forget that 4Frenzy is now covering all fall sports. You can nominate for volleyball, golf, even clubs that are currently running.

Voting will start on Tuesday, October 16 at 6AM and continue through Tuesday, October 30 at 11PM. Metro Detroit will be able to vote once per hour per category on their favorite people involved in high school athletics!

Winners will receive recognition from Local 4, including a jacket patch that is only given out to Fan Choice Award winners. Local 4 may also choose to report on the winners.

If you miss the 11PM deadline you can still add your choice to the list by emailing us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com.

