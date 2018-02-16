Truly tough competition: John Glenn v. Livonia Churchill girls basketball

In a passionate display of the true meaning of girl power, the basketball teams for John Glenn High School Rockets and Livonia Churchill Chargers went head to head in a home game for the Rockets.

From the moment the game started, you could clearly see that every player was there to give her all and bring the win home for their team. Each team had fierce defense and offense, which meant that the Rockets and Chargers were pretty neck and neck for the whole game, keeping us on the edge of our seats.

Players on the sidelines, and parents and other attendees in the stands would all jump to their feet and make the room ring with shouts and cheers after every incredible basket. The enthusiasm was infectious, and it was impossible not to cheer for the players right along with them.

There were a great many individual players that exhibited astounding skill -- such as the Rockets' captain #33, and the Chargers' #1 -- that it would be unsurprising to see these girls go on to have fruitful college basketball careers. One example of a resilient and strong player is the Rockets' #2 who injured her wrist early in the game, but toughed it out and later quickly made up for her time on the bench with clear determination.



In the end, the Rockets took home the win after getting a lead in the last quarter. A sweet victory on "Senior Night" to celebrate the graduating players of the home team. Well played, girls!

