Tuesday is the last day to vote in the 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards

Tomorrow at 11 p.m. the 4Frenzy Spring Fan Choice Awards will come to a close. We are so proud of Metro Detroiters for the amazing job they have done.

This year we saw participation from sports such as lacrosse, golf, baseball, softball, tennis, and more. We also saw the introduction of new categories for activities like theater, choir, chess, robotics, and other less-traditional high school competitions. Unsurprisingly, these new categories were extremely competitive, and all who participated should be proud.

For those who still want to show their support for their favorites, it's not too late. Vote below!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.