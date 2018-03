This was such an exciting winter for the Fan Choice Awards that we couldn't let it go by without talking about the winners on camera. Join Jake Draugelis and Madeline Allen as they discuss Fan Choice winners like Luke Pfromm, Romeo Weems, and Quenten Kippola, as well as one of the finer plays from the 2018 Boys Basketball season.

