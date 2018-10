Voting officially ends tonight at 11PM for our 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards! You are able to vote once per hour per category on your favorite student involved in their high school.

Winners will receive recognition from Local 4, including a jacket patch that is only given out to Fan Choice Award winners. Local 4 may also choose to report on the winners.

Get voting Metro Detroit!

