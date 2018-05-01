Voting has begun on the Spring 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards

And we're off!

This has been the most inclusive version of the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards yet, with students and coaches from high school athletics competing in categories right next to students and staff from theater, choir, and clubs.

We interviewed everyone from golfers toughing it out in the rain to anime fans planning a massive convention for the public, and we've had fun every minute of this spring sports season.

Give some appreciation to the hard working students and coaches who strive to impress, entertain, and inspire us by voting for your favorite below.

