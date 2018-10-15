VOTING STARTS TOMORROW for Fan Choice Awards!

Voting for 4Frenzy's Fall Fan Choice Awards officially opens tomorrow! You are allowed to vote once per hour for each category.

Winners will receive recognition from Local 4, including a jacket patch that is only given out to Fan Choice Award winners. Local 4 may also choose to report on the winners.

If you forgot to nominate your student athlete, don't worry! You can email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and we will nominate them for you.

As always, check clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy for more updates!

