VIDEO: 2019 Winter FCA Winners

These videos are airing this week throughout the day on Local 4. They will be running during the commerical breaks in the daytime newscasts.

Feel free to share and watch to see if your nominee was victorious in the 4Frenzy Winter 2019 Fan Choice Awards!

Boys Basketball and Ski Team

 

Girls Basketball and Boys Hockey

 

Girls Hockey and Figure Skating

 

Wrestling

 

Competitive Cheer and Bowling

 

Gymnastics, Performing Arts and Unsung Heroes

 

Boys Swimming and Diving and Clubs/Organizations

 

