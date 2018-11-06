Winners announced: 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards

Michiganders are competitive. This isn't news to anyone who lives here, but we can sometimes forget that fact until something big reminds us.

Folks, I have been reminded.

Tens of thousands of votes were cast in this year's Fall Fan Choice Awards, and even then some categories were won by only a few votes. People from Saginaw to Sturgis voted for high school sports personalities in sports like football, soccer, volleyball and field hockey. It also included activities hosted by high schools, such as clubs and organizations.

Check out the results below to see who metro Detroit chose as their favorites. Winners will receive patches from Local 4 signifying this year's victory and will have their names appear on our television broadcasts.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.