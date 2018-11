SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kelly Campbell-Brown, 53, was found dead in her home on Oct. 6.

The house is in the 1900 block of Evergreen Lane in Superior Township. Police believe she was shot sometime on Oct. 5 or 6.

There is a $2,500 reward for information that will help solve the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

