'White Boy Justin' arrested after drugs, guns found in dresser at Ypsilanti home, officials say

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Federal officials said they've arrested a drug dealer known as "White Boy Justin" after a raid uncovered drugs at his Ypsilanti home.

The Green Farms subdivision is a small, fairly new neighborhood with manicured lawns and play areas. It sits between soy and corn fields and a three-school complex.

Officials said they raided this home, where "White Boy Justin" lives. (WDIV)

On Thursday, officials said, they raided a home in the subdivision and found drugs.

Justin Charles Moore, 40, is known to federal officials after a 2007 drug conviction.

Michigan State Police troopers and the Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team went to the home wearing hazmat suits for safety.

ATF agents execute a search warrant at the home of "White Boy Justin" in Ypilanti on Sept. 6, 2018. (ATF Detroit)

In a federal complaint, police claim they discovered 2 kilograms, or roughly 4 1/2 pounds, of fentanyl, which is a highly potent and deadly synthetic opioid. Officials said Monroe pressed the fentanyl into bricks inside the house, leaving one sealed and the other out in the open.

Authorities said they took precautions because a small amount of the drug can kill an adult just by contacting the skin.

During the raid, officials said they also found molly, the active ingredient in ecstasy; 300 grams of crystal meth; assorted guns and $145,000 in cash.

A pound of "Molly," the active ingredient in ecstasy, that officials say was found in the Ypsilanti home of "White Boy Justin." (WDIV)

About 300 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which officials say was found in the Ypsilanti home of "White Boy Justin." (WDIV)

Monroe had been living in the house with his family for about a month and a half, according to neighbors who didn't want to appear on camera. They said they witnessed continual and suspicious car traffic in and out of the driveway almost immediately after Monroe arrived.

Police also raided an Ann Arbor town home listed as Monroe's residence, but they didn't find any drugs there.

If found guilty of possession with intent to distribute the fentanyl, Monroe could face up to life in prison. He's also facing gun charges.

At his arraignment Thursday, Monroe pleaded not guilty. He returned to court Friday for a detention hearing.

Justin Charles Monroe (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.