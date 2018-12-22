1 killed, 4 injured in Ann Arbor Township collision

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash Saturday that occurred in Ann Arbor Township.

According to authorities, troopers from the Brighton Post responded to a three-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. 23 near Plymouth Road at about 1 p.m. Police said a Ford pickup truck was entering northbound U.S. 23 from Plymouth Road when the driver crossed all lanes of traffic, drove through the median and struck a southbound Ford Transit van. The two vehicles were pushed into a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The 43-year-old driver of the Ford pickup truck died at the scene. Two occupants in the Ford Transit van, a 29-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were taken to the University of Michigan hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive. The two occupants of the Chevrolet pickup, a 55-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl, were transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.

