10 kid-friendly events at Ann Arbor District Library in August

ANN ARBOR - Although the summer is winding down there is still lots of time before school starts. Known for its numerous fun and kid-friendly programs, the Ann Arbor District Library has packed the month of August with exciting programs to help you and your little ones forget the soon-to-be-school-year blues.
As a bonus, some events have extra codes for the notorious AADL Summer Game.
Here are 10 of our top events for kids at AADL this month.
1. Mini Piñata Craft
Aug. 1 - Traverwood branch - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Join Traverwood staff in making fun and colorful pinata crafts.
2. Planet Viewing Party!
Aug. 3 - Pittsfield branch parking lot - 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Even though it’s past your bedtime, use AADLs telescope to watch Mars as it gets closer and closer to Earth. Hang out after hours with NASA/JPL solar system ambassador volunteer Jennifer German, who will be on hand to teach you about NASA rovers and more.
3. Survival Camp!
Aug. 5 - Downtown Secret Lab; Multi-purpose room; Story Corner -1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Beef up your survival instincts by learning about surviving in the wild and make a survival wristband.
4. 13th Annual LEGO Contest @ Kensington Hotel
Aug. 9 - Kensington Hotel - 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Come one, come all to the 13th annual Lego contest! Bring your Lego creations for judging, potential prizes and an award ceremony. - For the full event page and schedule, click the link above.
5. Ghostbusters Day!
Aug. 11 - Downtown Secret Lab; Multi-purpose room - 1 to 3 p.m.
- Who ya gonna call?! Join the Detroit Ghostbusters in making crafts, playing games and a few secret surprises.
6. Build Your Own Rube Goldberg Machine!
Aug.17 - Downtown Secret Lab - 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Get yourself on a roll by putting together your own simple Rube Goldberg machine.
7. Drop-In Uchiwa Fan-Making Workshop
Aug. 21 - Downtown Secret Lab - 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Learn how to make Uchiwa paper fans with guesting hailing all the way from Shiga, Japan.
8. Moon Phase Wall Art
Aug. 22 - Traverwood branch - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gather inspiration from the waxing and waning of the moon to create your own cosmos creation.
9. Drawing for Kids: Captivating Claire Young Animals
Aug. 26 - Westgate branch - West side room - 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Artists from the Ann Arbor Art Center will teach you how to mimic the style of with pieces of colored paper. Make an animal masterpiece!
10. Summer Game 2018 GAME OVER Gala!
Aug. 31 - Downtown branch lobby - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Join other AADL Summer Game players in celebrating (or crying) over the end of the 2018 Summer Game! Munch on some snacks, play in a photo booth and search the entire building in a scavenger hunt meant for Summer Game players.
