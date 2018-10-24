$10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold at gas station in Washtenaw County

MANCHESTER, Mich. - A $10,000 prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Washtenaw County.

The ticket was sold at the BP gas station at 500 Ann Arbor Street in Manchester.

The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot is $1.6 billion -- with a one-time cash option of $913 million. A single lucky ticket holder in South Carolina can claim the jackpot.

But there are other winners, too, who can claim prizes ranging from just a couple dollars to millions. In Michigan, two tickets matched five white balls for $1 million prizes. One was sold in Mount Pleasant and the other in Grandville.

The most popular prize in the state from this drawing is $2 -- 340,628 tickets matched the Mega Ball for $2 prizes.

View the winning conditions in Michigan here.

