10th annual Glass Pumpkin Fest show to come to Ann Arbor in October

ANN ARBOR, Mich - Dearborn-based Glass Academy is bringing the 10th annual Glass Pumpkin Fest show to Kerrytown Farmer's Market on Oct. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Using its mobile glassblowing furnace, Glass Academy will do live glassblowing demonstrations all weekend for families and glass enthusiasts. As the oldest glassblowing show and sale in Michigan, Glass Academy will provide educational commentary during exciting demonstrations so that observers understand the intricacies of the fun art form.

Glass pumpkins. Credit | Glass Academy

Glass Academy will also have its 2018 "signature" pumpkin on display: a clear pumpkin with gold and orange stem.

Pumpkin Fest show-goers will be able to buy pumpkins, like Glass Academy's reflective "Ice" or its swirly "Van Gogh" on Saturday and Sunday starting at $39 for "cutie"-sized pumpkins. Prices will vary based on color, difficulty and size and an array of pumpkins will be available to choose from.

Earlier in the month, on Oct.11, a preview party at Glass Academy's Dearborn studio will take place between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for a special release of the "signature" pumpkin. Tickets are $50 and include organic treats, food and beverages, as well as time to talk with Glass Academy's designers.

An orange and gold glass pumpkin. Credit | Glass Academy

Founded by artists Chris Nordin and Michelle Plucinsky, Glass Academy is Michigan's most popular glass studio. Trained at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit and Alfred University in New York, both artists have been working in the industry for several years, provided community classes, and set trends in glasswork.

