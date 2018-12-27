11 events to not miss at the Ann Arbor District Library in January

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Now that the holidays are almost over, it's time to fill your calendar with fun January events. Keep your New Year's resolution to yourself and stay busy and active in the community. Luckily the Ann Arbor District Library has a lineup of fantastic events to help you keep to your resolution throughout one of the coldest months of the year.

AADL Upcycles

Jan. 4 - 1 to 3 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab.

Upcycle banners from old AADL events to make wallets. Staff will be on hand to teach you a simple stitch to keep your wallet together as a cool bit of AADL swag.

Time to paint some happy, little trees and relaxing clouds. Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Bob Ross Paint-Along

Jan. 6 - 1 pm to 2:30 p.m and 3 to 4:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: multipurpose room, Secret Lab.

Every time this event happens you know we’ll tell you about it. Join AADL in painting some happy little trees for two sessions of its wildly popular Bob Ross Paint-Along. While painting supplies will be provided for both sessions, bring along your favorite painting smock or apron just in case you have a happy, little painting accident.

Learn about DNA testing kits on Jan. 7. Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Genealogical DNA testing

Jan. 7 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Mallets Creek branch.

Mary Henderson, the Association of Professional Genealogists, will present an introduction to genealogical DNA testing, as well as introduce currently available DNA tests from testing companies. She’ll also give you tips on reading DNA results findings when you finally get around to spitting in your own 23&Me tube.

Film & Discussion | "The Price of Providence"

Jan. 11 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: multipurpose room.

Writer/producer Imran J. Syed will be on hand to discuss his documentary "The Price of Providence," which focuses on the wrongful conviction of Dwayne Provience and how he had to fight to not only have his conviction overturned but to be compensated for the wrongdoings against him.

DIY Bath Bombs

Jan. 13 - 1 to 2 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab.

Make your own bath bombs to use later for your own version of Self-care Sunday! AADL will supply the scents and colors. You supply the creativity.

A multi-colored fish made at the Ann Arbor District Library. Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library facebook page

Printmaking Workshop with Sajeev Visweswaran

Jan. 15 - 6 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: Secret Lab.

Join international visual artist Sajeev Vadakoottu Visweswaran as he leads this workshop on relief printmaking. Split into two parts, the beginning of the workshop will focus on single-color relief while the second half will focus on the usage of multiple colors using different methods.

Of Chinese Cheese and Curds

Jan. 20 - 3 to 5 p.m. - Malletts Creek branch.

In partnership with the Culinary Historians of Ann Arbor, Dr. Miranda Brown, a professor of Chinese studies in the U-M Department of Asian Languages and Cultures, will discuss the role of cheese within Chinese cuisine throughout history.

Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

MLK Day Concert | GOREE Drum & Dance

Jan. 21 - 2 to 3 p.m. - Downtown lobby.

As part of the Lobbytorium III series, GOREE Drum & Dance company will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day through a blend of traditional West African dance and original styles.

MLK Day Event | A Conversation with Veterans for Peace

Jan. 21 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Westgate branch: West Side room.

After other MLK Day festivities have concluded, AADL will present a discussion on the purpose of the military with Veterans for Peace, a national organization that focuses on public awareness regarding the costs of war among other things. The discussion will center around Dr. King’s military-related speeches.

Smell and Tell: Norell: The First American Designer Perfume

Jan. 23 - 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. - Downtown branch: fourth-floor meeting room.

Editor of "Glass Petal Smoke" Michelle Krell Kydd will help audiences explore how perfumes can be re-created as well as how the perfume Norell New York compares to its predecessor, Norell.

For more about the Smell & Tell series at AADL and about Krell Kydd, check out Meredith’s interview with “The Nose of Ann Arbor.”

Explore why Faygo has survived throughout the years. Photo credit | Ann Arbor District Library

Author Event | Joe Crimm and “The Faygo Book”

Jan. 29 - 7 to 8:30 p.m. - Downtown branch: fourth-floor meeting room.

Ann Arbor's 107one host Martin Bandyke and author Joe Grimm will present “The Faygo Book,” which chronicles how the personality presented in Faygo -- thanks to the company's evolution, techniques and flavors -- has made it one of the most successful beverage companies in Michigan and Detroit.

Some of these events will be recorded so, if you miss them, check out AADL’s website in a few weeks for recordings.

