11th Annual Ebird and Friends Holiday Show Dec. 6 to 8 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Join Ann Arbor's folksy favorite, The Ragbirds, at the Ark for the 11th annual Ebird and Friends Holiday Show from Dec. 6 to 8.

Ebird (Erin Zindle from The Ragbirds) will be joined by, not only the other members of The Ragbirds, but numerous friends to sing traditional Christmas tunes, carols, holiday favorites and original pieces. Get ready for laughs, new interpretations of old favorites and a good time as a cornucopia of sounds come from the stage.

This year's lineup includes:

Joshua Davis

Joe Hertler

Luke Winslow-King

Madelyn Grant

Jen Sygit

Adam Plomaritas

Ross Huff

Brandon Smith (The Appleseed Collective)

Tim Haldeman

Kaylan Mitchel

Randall Moore Yorg Kerasiotis (Flash Clash)

Brad Phillips

Brennan Duncan Andes

Jess McCumons (The Understorey)

Loren Kranz (The Barbarossa Brothers)

Asim Khan (Jive Colossus)

Jennifer Jones

Shelly Smith

Mike Boyd

Dan Piccolo

Loren Kranz

Shows begin at 8 p.m. Dec 6, then 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, followed by two shows at 3 and 8 p.m on Dec. 8. Doors open a half hour before shows start.

Evening tickets range from $25 to $50, however, the tickets for the matinee showing Dec. 8 range from $15 (for children) to $25. They can be purchased online, at the Ark box office or MUTO Underground at the Michigan League.

For videos and photos from previous holiday shows, check out The Ragbirds Holiday Show page.

For the full performance listing, check out the Ark's event page or the facebook event.

