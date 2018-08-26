11th annual Turner's Trot 5k to take place on Sept. 23 at Gallup Park

ANN ARBOR, Mich -

Join the 11th annual Turner’s Trot 5K to support University of Michigan School of Dentistry students on Sept. 23 at Gallup Park.

Created in memory of Ryan Turner, a UM dentistry student who unexpectedly passed away in 2007, Turner’s Trot 5K proceeds go into the Ryan Turner Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund helps dental students to attend conferences and celebrates Turner’s life.

Starting at 9 a.m. runners and walkers will make their way around the park, followed by breakfast for participants. Those who register ahead of time will receive free T-shirts, with the option to buy additional T-shirts. Raffle tickets will be available for purchase during the race for prizes from local Ann Arbor businesses. Prizes will also be handed out to the fastest female and male participants.

The 5K is put on by the University of Michigan American Student Dental Association. Registration costs $25, and same-day registration will take open at 8 a.m.

The event isn’t just for those associated with the School of Dentistry or UMich ASDA - everyone is welcome to register and support the scholarship fund.

Join the facebook event here and register here.

Participants at a Turner's Trot 5K. Credit | Turner's Trot 5K facebook page

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.