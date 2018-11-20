13 more holiday events in Ann Arbor to get you excited for the season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It’s the season for finding just the right gifts for your friends, family, co-workers and frenemies. And Ann Arbor businesses will not disappoint, as they host numerous events to help you find the perfect gift for that picky person on your “nice” list.

Here’s our second list of 13 holiday events happening in Ann Arbor to get you in the holiday spirit. For more events, check out our first list of holiday events, which include Midnight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest.

Winter Wreath Building Workshop

Nov. 25 - Bløm Meadworks - 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Make a holiday wreath with Bhatki Flowers while you sip a 12 ounce pour of cider or mead. Build your perfect wreath with supplied materials such as ribbon, dried flowers and greens. Tickets are $65 or $80 for pairs wanting to build a wreath together.

Photo credit | Salt Valley Arts Facebook page

Holiday Craft Sale

Nov. 29 - Pittsfield Twp. Community Center - 3 to 6 p.m. - FREE

Hosted by Salt Valley Arts and the Pittsfield Township Farmers Market, stop by to buy holiday gifts such as ornaments, knit hats, soaps and jewelry, among other things.

Annual Holiday Wine & Spirits Night

Nov. 29 - Vinology - 6 to 8:30 p.m.

With three options for the evening, those who reserve tickets can choose from a Spirit Tasting, Wine Tasting or The Jolly Package and try five drinks crafted by the Vinology bartenders. Tickets range from $35 to $75.

Living Nativity

Nov. 30 - Bethlehem United Church of Christ - 6 to 8:30 p.m. - FREE

Meet all the animals at the manger during four live Christmas story performances at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Munch on German pretzels, sip hot chocolate, and pet a donkey or camel while listening to carols.

Photo Credit | Concordia University

A Manor Christmas

Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 - Concordia University - 2 to 7 p.m./ noon to 7 p.m./ noon to 4 p.m.

Bring your family to shop at the Christkindlmarkt, see the Festival of Trees and tour the historic Earhart mansion. Tickets to the Christmas Market are $5 and $7 with a self-guided tour. All proceeds go toward to the Concordia Guild Scholarship Fund. There will also be a Toys for Tots toy drive Nov 30 and Dec 1.

FAADL Holiday Sale

Dec.1 to Dec. 2 - Friends of the AADL Book Shop - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m./ 1 to 4 p.m.

Pick up quality books in the Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch in the basement multipurpose room. Purchase cheap (but quality) books for your friends and family to get all of your holiday shopping done at one stop.

Holiday Shop & Artist Shop

Dec. 2 - Painting with a Twist-Ann Arbor - 4 to 8 p.m. - FREE

Join Painting with a Twist artists for the PWAT A2 Holiday Shop & Artist Shop. Browse artwork, chat with artists and find gifts for friends (or yourself).

Photo credit | Ann Arbor Distilling Company Facebook page

Bells & Barrels Holiday Market

Dec. 2 - Ann Arbor Distilling Company - 2 to 6 p.m. - FREE

In case you still have shopped your fill this season, stop by Ann Arbor Distilling Company to shop its artisan market and sip on seasonal cocktails. At 4 p.m., live music by Brennan Andes & Friends will entertain attendees.

Photo credit | Arsenal Handicraft

Tiny Expo Indie Art & Craft Fair 2018

Dec. 8 - Ann Arbor District Library downtown branch - 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. - FREE

Head to the library for its annual Tiny Expo full of 45 vendors, such as Great Lakes Rock Shop and Treehouse Block Prints, selling art and crafts. Bring your little ones for card crafting activities from noon to 4 p.m. or stop by the Secret Lab from noon to 3 p.m. with a blank T-shirt to make your own print design with Modati.

Photo credit | Rock Paper Scissors

The North Pole Breakfast and Santa’s Lettering Workshop

Dec. 8 - Pretzel Bell - 9:30 p.m. to noon/ 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hosted by Cherry Republic, Rock Paper Scissors, Ozone House, Cause for a Party and the Pretzel Bell, let your kids, 12 months and older, have a North Pole style breakfast while dressed in their best holiday pajamas. Little helpers will also be able to decorate cookies and make crafts. While the North Pole Breakfast is intended for ages 2 to 10, the Santa’s Lettering Workshop, for older children and teens, will make unique wrapping paper and create gift tag crafts. Tickets are $35/child and $25/child, respectively.

Fine Arts & Crafts Show

Dec. 9 - Cobblestone Farm and Museum - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - FREE

For the seventh year, pick up holiday goodies from local Michigan artists, such as ceramics, paintings, soaps and textiles at the barn on Cobblestone Farm.

Photo credit | Washtenaw Community Concert Band

A Holiday Celebration

Dec. 14 - WCC Morris Lawerence Building - 7:30 to 9 p.m. - FREE

The Washtenaw Community Concert Band will play a show full of holiday favorites in the Towsley Auditorium. Music director Dr. Christopher Heidenreich will conduct the WBBC’s 40th holiday concert.

