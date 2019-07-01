2 accused of killing Ann Arbor man while preparing to steal his truck, police say

TROY, Mich. - Troy police have arrested two men accused of fatally striking an Ann Arbor resident while preparing to steal his truck, officials said.

JV Binkley, 48, of Ann Arbor, was killed around 8:55 a.m. May 24 in the north parking lot of 500 Kirts Boulevard in Troy, police said.

Anthony Rene Griffin, 41, and Jerry Burton, 37, both of Detroit, have been arrested in connection with Binkley's death, according to authorities.

Anthony Rene Griffin (WDIV)

Jerry Burton (WDIV)

Troy police said the men were preparing to steal Binkley's truck when he was struck and killed. After hitting Binkley, the men fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation lasted more than a month, but Griffin and Buron were identified and taken into custody.

Griffin was arraigned Friday at 52-4 District Court. He is charged with felony murder and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

Burton was arraigned on a charge of felony murder. Authorities said he was Griffin's accomplice and the passenger in the vehicle.

Both men were denied bond, officials said.

Binkley was a vending machine supplier and was doing work in the building at the time of his death, police said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.