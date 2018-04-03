2 former elementary school teachers in Ann Arbor charged with child abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Two former Ann Arbor school teachers are in trouble. The two former elementary teachers are facing child abuse charges.

The two teachers used to work at Burns Park Elementary.

Lisa Mannor and Tiffany Massey were both charged with one count of fourth-degree child abuse. The charge is a misdemeanor with up to one year in jail or probation for five years.

Washtenaw County Prosecutor Brian Mackie said Mannor hit a child in the head and Massey kicked a child. The incidents happened in October of 2016, but Ann Arbor Police just turned over the cases to his office in Jan. 2018.

Ann Arbor Public School District Superintendent Jeanice Swift sent Local 4 the following statement:

"Student safety is always the top concern for the Ann Arbor Public Schools. We followed appropriate processes throughout the situation and cannot comment any further than this."



