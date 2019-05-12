2 injured in small plane crash outside Ann Arbor

DEXTER, Mich. - A small plane crashed Saturday evening outside Ann Arbor.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, the plane crashed shortly after taking off from Cackleberry Airport in Dexter. It happened at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said two people were transported to a local hospital. One is believed to have several broken bones, and the other has less serious injuries.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

