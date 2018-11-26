2 jump from 2nd-floor apartment fire in Ann Arbor; 3 hospitalized

Three people escaped a fire Nov. 26, 2018 at an apartment on Partridge Path in Ann Arbor. (WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A mother and her two children were rushed to a hospital after escaping a fire at their home Monday morning on Partridge Path in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor Fire Department Chief Mike Kennedy said two people actually jumped from a 2nd-floor apartment. Kennedy's department got the call about 4:30 a.m.

"It looks like working smoke detectors did save lives in this scenario," said Kennedy.

There was fire damage to one of the apartment units at the complex off of Stone School Road.

The mother and her children are listed in stable condition at the University of Michigan Hospital.

