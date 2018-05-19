2 men shot near Downtown Ann Arbor early Saturday morning

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Department of Public Safety issued a crime alert on Saturday morning after a non-fatal shooting.

Saturday morning, at about 2:20 a.m., Ann Arbor Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block on N. Main St.

Upon arrival, officers found 28 and 29-year-old males with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have info., please call 734-794-6930, extension 49318.

