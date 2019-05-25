2 women, 1 child killed in wrong-way crash on M-14 outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police confirmed three people died in a wrong-way crash that happened Saturday morning on the eastbound lanes of M-14 near Ford Road.

The wrong-way driver was a 23-year-old Ann Arbor woman who died at the scene of the crash. A child passenger in the car that was struck head-on also died at the scene.

A family of four was struck by the wrong-way driver just after 2 a.m. on M-14, just outside Ann Arbor.

Police said the female driver of the vehicle not at fault died shortly after being taken off life support.

There were other victims involved. Besides the three fatalities, three people were injured and transported to University of Michigan Hospital.

Police said once autopsies, toxicology tests and reports from MSP traffic crash reconstructionists are completed, a more accurate description of the crash will be released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Department at 810-227-1051.

