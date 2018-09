ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after a being being struck by a car in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the collision happened at about 6 a.m. on Huron Street near Dexter Avenue. A 56-year-old man struck a 20-year-old man and was transported to University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.