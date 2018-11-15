2018 Ann Arbor Turkey Trot to take place Nov. 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Get ready to gobble and gallop around downtown at the 2018 Ann Arbor Turkey Trot Nov. 22.

The event kicks off on 4th Avenue and East Liberty Street at 8:15 a.m. with the Tot Trot, a 1-kilometer race designed for kiddos age 10 and under. At 8:30 a.m., the 5-kilometer Turkey Trot begins as runners, walkers and everyone in between will make their way down South Main Street and around downtown.

Registration for the Turkey Trot is $44 until noon on Nov. 20, but will increase to $50 the morning of the race. Tot Trot registration is $19, which increases to $25 on nov. 22. Early registration guarantees a long-sleeved shirt and custom medal.

A portion of each registration fee will go toward the ChadTough Foundation which aids in funding research and raising awareness around pediatric brain tumors. The foundation brings special attention to diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a devastating type of brain tumor that is not only difficult to treat but is fatal for 90 percent of those diagnosed.

The 2018 Ann Arbor Turkey Trot will also have costume awards before the race for the top three ugliest sweaters, top three best holiday costumes and the best themed outfits for groups of five or more. After the Turkey Trot at 9:15 a.m., an awards ceremony will take place at Liberty Plaza for the best male and female runners in five age groups. Hot chocolate and cookies will await participants at the finish line, as well as Santa and Turkey Tom.

Race packets can be picked up before the race on Nov. 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Running Fit or Nov. 21 at Conor O'Neill's Celtic Room from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. If available the day of the race, packets and registration will be 7 a.m. on Liberty between 5th and Division.

For more information about the race and registration, plus to see previous winners, go to the Turkey Trot website. Visit the ChadTough Foundation website to learn more about its mission and how you can donate to support its vision.

Running Fit is located at 5700 Jackson Road; Conor O'Neill's Celtic Room can be found at 318 South Main St.

