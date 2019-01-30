2019 Oscar-Nominated Short at the Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR - Oscar parties are right around the corner and for me, the Oscar-nominated shorts are the hardest categories to choose a winner from. Where do you see these amazing shorts? How can I choose when I haven’t seen them? I only seem to catch the Pixar animated shorts right before the latest Disney animated movie and you know, it's super cute and will most likely make you cry. Luckily, the Michigan Theater will will be showing all three categories, Live Action, Animation, and Documentary from Feb. 8 - Feb. 14.

Showtimes and program information will be added to the Michigan Theater website on Feb. 5 and in the meantime, you can research this year’s nominees on Shorts TV. The 91st Academy Awards will air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24.

