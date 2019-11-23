ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Tuesday, Ann Arbor-based musician Nadim Azzam will have a concert at The Ark to benefit Food Gatherers.

The concert is free and open to those who bring a non-perishable and canned food item for the Ann Arbor non-profit. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Known as a singer-songwriter and emcee around Washtenaw County, Azzam fuses hip-hop, jazz and alternative rock together to create his own singular sound. Having performed his uplifting music at Sonic Lunch, Ann Arbor Summer Festival and around the Metro Detroit area, 24-year-old Azzam has also toured with singer-rapper Matisyahu across the United States.

Azzam is currently working on his first full-length album with collaborators, which is anticipated to be released in 2020.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Food Drive concert will start at 8 p.m. and doors will open a half-hour beforehand at 7:30 p.m. The night will start with indie-blues performer Althea Grace and is a part of The Ark’s Artist Spotlight series.

For more information about the show, visit the event page here.

The Ark is located at 316 South Main St.

About Food Gatherers

Food Gatherers’ mission is to alleviate hunger and eliminate its root causes in Washtenaw County. As the food rescue and food bank program for the county, we distribute 6.3 million pounds of food to 170 non-profit programs serving approximately 44,500 low-income adults, seniors and children every year. For a list of our partner programs, or to learn how you can become involved in the fight against hunger locally, please visit www.foodgatherers.org or call (734) 7612796.

Read: Busch’s running holiday food, fund drive for Food Gatherers through Nov. 27