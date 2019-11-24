Ann Arbor service program Big Hearts for Seniors looking for storytellers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Big Hearts for Seniors is looking for Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County storytellers for its “Big Hearted Stories: Experiences of Aging” benefit event in May.

Storytellers are asked to share true stories involving some aspect of the aging experience. Five finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges and will receive individual coaching leading up to the event.

“The power of story reaches people on a very deep level," said Breeda Miller, Big Hearts for Seniors consultant and author.

"Sharing a profound or sweet story about the Experience of Aging with a group of people who care deeply about providing the best services for aging adults in Washtenaw county will provide an evening of great entertainment as well as a moving experience. We can’t wait to see our Big-Hearted storytellers on stage at the Michigan Theater on May 7.”

Interested storytellers can submit an application consisting of contact information as well as a short description of their story via a form on the Big Seniors website, email or mail.

Author Breeda Miller at the 2018 Big Hearts for Seniors event. (Big Hearts for Seniors)

A storytellers’ workshop will be held on Dec. 5 for those interested in learning how to tell an engaging story.

Stories will be accepted until Jan. 22, 2020.

For more information about the story application process, visit the Big Hearts for Seniors application page here.

A celebration of aging, “Big Hearted Stories: Experiences of Aging” supports Ann Arbor Meals on Wheels, Housing Bureau for Seniors, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Silver Club Memory Programs, and the Turner Senior Wellness Program.

The event will be held on May 7, 2020 at the Michigan Theater.

Since 2006, Big Hearts for Seniors has raised funds for senior programs through various events including silent auctions, documentary screenings and Big House/Big Heart races.