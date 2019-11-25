ANN ARBOR – Get ready for an upbeat, fast-paced evening of Irish song and dance at The Ark on Dec. 2 during the popular Irish Christmas in America show.

Now in its 15th season, the family-friendly show features engaging humorous, historic and energetic performances. Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, this year’s tour brings back the award-winning Séamus Begley along with Sligo’s Niamh Farrell.

The show starts at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.) and tickets are $20. To reserve tickets, click here.

Expect thrilling Irish dancing, beautiful ballads and lively instrumentals.

“One of the most heartfelt themes of Irish Christmas is emigration,” producer Mac Diarmada said in a statement. “Music was a way that people stayed close to home.”

