ANN ARBOR – Are you or someone you know in early recovery?

Local organization Epic Races will be offering a free, 8-week group training program for those in the early stages of recovery beginning the weekend of Jan. 18 in Ann Arbor.

The group will meet on The Diag each weekend and will split into smaller groups depending on distance and pace.

Dates and times of meetings will be determined based on participant feedback.

Participants who complete the program will receive a complimentary entry to the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon on March 22 for the 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races.

To apply for the course, click here.

To become a mentor for the program, click here.

About Epic Races

Epic Races is a multisport race management company in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The mission of Epic Races is to professionally manage safe, fun, and rewarding multi-sport and endurance events that appeal to beginner through elite athletes, raise money and awareness for important causes, and make each participant feel like a champion.