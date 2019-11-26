ANN ARBOR – This Thanksgiving, several local organizations and businesses want to make sure no one in the community goes without a meal.

Food Gatherers published its Holiday Guide with the following meals in Ann Arbor and the surrounding area:

Brown Chapel AME Church: Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - 1043 W. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti (734-482-7050)

Cottage Inn Pizza: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - 512 E. William St., Ann Arbor (734-663-3379)

Greater Faith Mission: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - 670 Onandaga Ave., Ypsilanti (734-217-9014)

Vineyard Church of Ann Arbor: Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. - 2275 Platt Rd., Ann Arbor (734-477-9135)

Milan Methodist Church: Thursday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. - 950 Arkona Rd., Milan (RSVP at 734-439-2414 or office@mfmchurch.org

Dexter Senior Center: Friday, Nov. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. - 7720 Ann Arbor St., Dexter (734-426-7737)

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!