ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 5, Ann Arbor Distilling Company will celebrate four years of experimentation, distillation and serving up spirits at its downtown Ann Arbor location.

Coinciding with the anniversary of the 1933 national repeal of Prohibition, the spirits distillery will celebrate its birthday by mixing specialty throwback cocktails, offering free tours of its facility, and by raffling off prizes for attendees.

The party starts at 5 p.m. and music will be provided by DJ Aaron Batzdorfer.

With the business’ anniversary coming up we asked A2DC owner Rob Cleveland to think back to a favorite moment from the past four years.

“My favorite moment was when our 1000-liter still came online,” Cleveland said. “All of the planning, scrambling and hard work to be up and running came to that single moment in time. It made things a lot more real.”

Unwrapping the still at A2DC.

Cleveland said that a challenge over the past four years has been breaking the mold of what customers expect from Ann Arbor Distilling Company’s distilled spirits. He said that educating and convincing people to try new spirits required a lot of effort but that all of the hard work over the years has paid off.

As for the future of the Ann Arbor-based distillery, Cleveland said, “We always have new products in mind, and we certainly have plans to introduce a number of them over the next few years. We're also looking forward to expanding our reach into other markets where we believe our products will really resonate. “

The Ann Arbor distillery offers various spirits at its tasting room ranging including its ARBOR gins and vodkas, the Fox River line of whiskeys and bourbons, as well as the Water Hill line of brandy-based spirits.

For updates on the fourth birthday bash, visit the Facebook event here.

Hidden within the Waterhill neighborhood of Ann Arbor, A2DC is at 220 Felch St.