ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Dec. 7 join a sea of Santas during the third annual 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl around downtown Ann Arbor.

Starting at noon, individuals and teams can make their way around Ann Arbor to visit nine bars within the downtown area during this holiday crawl.

Registration will take place between noon and 3 p.m. at The Pretzel Bell where participants will receive a Santa Stadium Cup, a Santa Hat and a wristband for entrance to each bar. Crawlers will also receive cover-free access to all participating bars and transportation between each location.

From noon to 8 p.m. participating bars will offer drink and food specials, like Jingle Juice cocktails, Jolly Rancher shots and Gingerbread man shots.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Participating bars:

The Pretzel Bell

Agave

The Grotto

The Brown Jug

Garage Bar

Haymaker Public House

Heidelberg

Scorekeepers

Social House

Tickets cost $18 each but teams of four participants or more can buy tickets for a reduced rate. The cost of a ticket does not include food or drink at the bars.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door $20 cash.

Participants must be 21 years or older and must bring an ID to each bar in order to participate.

Learn more about the 12 Bars of Christmas Bar Crawl or purchase tickets at the bar crawl website or Facebook page.

The Pretzel Bell is at 226 South Main St.