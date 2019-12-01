ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan is accepting applications for its 2020 class of volunteer docents at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum.

Docents represent the educational mission and values of the gardens and arboretum. They are responsible for leading interpretive programs for school-ages groups, developing educational materials and assisting with special events.

Here’s the deal

Interested Ann Arborites must be able to commit to volunteering for two years for one to three hours per week, as well as participate in an orientation and nine-week training. Docents will also have to attend the Fall Kick-off and three ongoing education classes each year.

Docent applicants are required to attend an information session from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, and have a genuine passion for educating youth about ecosystems, horticulture and nature.

The information session will be held at the Matthaei Botanical Gardens.

Matthaei Botanical Gardens at 1800 N Dixboro Rd.

Garden and arboretum docents will be trained in group management, grade-appropriate science and ecology for school field trips and interpretation.

Applicants must be able to walk or stand for long periods of time, as well as have a fun attitude and positivity towards teamwork.

For a docent application or to learn more about docent requirements, visit the information session and recruitment page.

