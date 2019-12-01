ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Join the cats of Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center for some holiday cheer and movies on Dec. 6 and Dec. 13.

At 7:30 p.m. this Friday, and on Dec. 13, movie fans can play with adoptable cats, decorate festive cookies, sip hot chocolate and watch classic holiday movies with friends and family.

Tickets for the Meowliday Nights events cost $10 each and include snacks and refreshments. Purchase tickets here or visit the Facebook event for more information.

The event is suggested for cat lovers ages 12 and older.

Can’t make the Meowliday Nights events? Tiny Lions will also have a Family Mewvie Night on Dec. 21 as well as Yoga with Cats on Sunday mornings or Thursday evenings throughout December.

A branch of the Humane Society of Huron Valley, Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center regularly hosts events for the Ann Arbor community to interact with its adoptable cats.

Tiny Lions is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

It is located at 5245 Jackson Road.