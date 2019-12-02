ANN ARBOR – As part of its broad-ranging renovation efforts, the next Ann Arbor District Library to close for updates will be its Traverwood Branch on the north side on Dec. 16.

The 10-week closure will see a series of improvements, including rearranging shelving, refinishing wood floors, replacing carpet and constructing a new meeting room that patrons will be able to reserve.

The library has begun to overhaul its system, relabeling its collection into categories. This change will be taking place at Traverwood as well as the installation of new kids game computers, replacement of the public internet and rotation of the program room doors for safety purposes.

Inside the Ann Arbor District Library's Traverwood Branch.

Requests ready for pickup after the 16th will be held at Westgate Branch instead. If you’d like to change the location, you can do so on your ‘My Account’ page or contact the library to change your preference.

For more information and to ask questions about the project, visit the Traverwood renovation page.