Ann Arbor man killed in fatal crash on US-23

ANN ARBOR – A fatal crash caused northbound US-23 between Washtenaw and Plymouth Rd. to close for several hours overnight.

According to Michigan State Police, the head-on collision between a semi and an SUV occurred at Geddes Rd. at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ann Arbor Township Fire Department, MDOT and HVA paramedics responded to the incident.

The victim, named as Kenneth Karl Koch, Jr., 57, from Ann Arbor was pronounced dead on the scene. Another patient was released shortly after.

The road reopened this morning just before 7 a.m.