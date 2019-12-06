Holiday crafts, robot wars to take place at the Ann Arbor District Library in December

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill your December with holiday cheer, robot wars and customized crafts courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.

With five branches throughout Ann Arbor, the AADL provides regular planning for patrons big and small.

Here are seven programs we’re excited about.

Sunday -- noon to 6 p.m. -- University of Michigan Sports Coliseum

Let’s get ready to robot rumble! Join high school robotics teams from around the Ann Arbor area as they have their bots battle it out and compete. WAPUR (Washtenaw Area Pickup Robotics) teams will have their robots play 2-on-2 volleyball. Matches will occur throughout the day with the final rounds starting around 5 p.m.

This event is being held off-site at 721 South 5th Ave.

Thursday -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Downtown Branch

Be filled with holiday cheer as the Washtenaw County’s Out Loud Chorus fills the Downtown library with its voluminous voices. Out Loud provides musical education for the general public through performances and choral music.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The Out Loud Chorus will perform on Dec. 12.

Dec. 21 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Malletts Creek Branch

After seeing the new Rise of Skywalker film, bring your own baby Yodas to join Jedis and Sith Lords as you build your own Star Wars craft.

Dec. 22 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library

Scrambling for last-minute gifts? Make customized buttons for friends and family with AADL’s button maker. AADL will supply the materials, you supply the ideas.

Read: Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood Branch to close for renovations on Dec. 16

Dec. 26 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library: Secret Lab

Want to make your own zine? Sort for magazine, zines are small, independently made mini-mags full of ideas and stories. AADL will be hosting a workshop so inspired authors can personalize their small booklets with photos, cutouts, drawings and colors.

Have an idea? Make a zine at the AADL.

Dec. 30 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch

Want a new pet but don’t have the time? Make a cute cat plushie as a suitable substitute. Use socks to customize your own cute cat as a late Christmas present or New Year’s gift.

Dec. 31 -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch & Downtown Branch

Not a night owl? Celebrate the end of 2019 and welcome 2020 around noon with giant games and music at two branches of the AADL.