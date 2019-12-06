37ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Holiday crafts, robot wars to take place at the Ann Arbor District Library in December

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

All of the new section signage is easy to clear and will not obstruct patrons. (Sarah M. Parlette)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill your December with holiday cheer, robot wars and customized crafts courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.

With five branches throughout Ann Arbor, the AADL provides regular planning for patrons big and small.

Here are seven programs we’re excited about.

WAPUR High School Robotics Competition

Sunday -- noon to 6 p.m. -- University of Michigan Sports Coliseum

Let’s get ready to robot rumble! Join high school robotics teams from around the Ann Arbor area as they have their bots battle it out and compete. WAPUR (Washtenaw Area Pickup Robotics) teams will have their robots play 2-on-2 volleyball. Matches will occur throughout the day with the final rounds starting around 5 p.m.

This event is being held off-site at 721 South 5th Ave.

𝐑𝐎-𝐑𝐎-𝐑𝐎-𝐑𝐎-𝐑𝐎𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐒 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐘𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 ⁣ ⁣ IT’S THE WASHTENAW AREA PICK UP ROBOTICS ROBOT CHAMPIONSHIPS—FEATURING ROBOTS BUILT BY AREA TEENS⁣ ⁣ ALL THE FAST PACED, HARD HITTING, BALL CHUCKING ACTION YOU’D EXPECT IN A PUH-PUH-PUH-PUH PRESEASON ROBOTICS EXHIBITION⁣ ⁣ FREE ADMISSION. FREE PARKING. SO MANY THRILLS⁣ ⁣ WHICH TEAM HAS THE BEST DANCE MOVES? WHICH ROBOT WILL REIGN SUPREME? IS THIS THE DAY SKYNET ACHIEVES SENTIENCE? ⁣ ⁣ THIS AIN’T YOUR GRANDMA'S CHESS PLAYING AUTOMATA⁣ ⁣ THIS AIN’T YOUR UNCLE'S TRUMPET PLAYING ASIMO⁣ ⁣ THIS AIN’T PAULIE’S WEIRD ROBOT IN ROCKY 4⁣ ⁣ THIS AIN’T WILL SMITH’S CHARACTER IN I ROBOT—SPUH-SPUH-SPUH-SPOILER ALERT!⁣ ⁣ IT’S WAPUR!⁣ ⁣ SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8, NOON to 6PM AT THE U-M COLISEUM⁣ ⁣ LEARN MORE AT AADL.ORG/WAPUR⁣

Out Loud Chorus Performance

Thursday -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Downtown Branch

Be filled with holiday cheer as the Washtenaw County’s Out Loud Chorus fills the Downtown library with its voluminous voices. Out Loud provides musical education for the general public through performances and choral music.

The Out Loud Chorus will perform on Dec. 12.

Star Wars Crafts!

Dec. 21 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Malletts Creek Branch

After seeing the new Rise of Skywalker film, bring your own baby Yodas to join Jedis and Sith Lords as you build your own Star Wars craft.

Button Lab

Dec. 22 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library

Scrambling for last-minute gifts? Make customized buttons for friends and family with AADL’s button maker. AADL will supply the materials, you supply the ideas.

Read: Ann Arbor District Library’s Traverwood Branch to close for renovations on Dec. 16

Zine Workshop

Dec. 26 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library: Secret Lab

Want to make your own zine? Sort for magazine, zines are small, independently made mini-mags full of ideas and stories. AADL will be hosting a workshop so inspired authors can personalize their small booklets with photos, cutouts, drawings and colors.

Have an idea? Make a zine at the AADL.

Kitty Cat Sock Plushie

Dec. 30 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch

Want a new pet but don’t have the time? Make a cute cat plushie as a suitable substitute. Use socks to customize your own cute cat as a late Christmas present or New Year’s gift.

Noon Year’s Eve Party!

Dec. 31 -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch & Downtown Branch

Not a night owl? Celebrate the end of 2019 and welcome 2020 around noon with giant games and music at two branches of the AADL.

Say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020 at the AADL.

