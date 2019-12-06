Holiday crafts, robot wars to take place at the Ann Arbor District Library in December
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Fill your December with holiday cheer, robot wars and customized crafts courtesy of the Ann Arbor District Library.
With five branches throughout Ann Arbor, the AADL provides regular planning for patrons big and small.
Here are seven programs we’re excited about.
WAPUR High School Robotics Competition
Sunday -- noon to 6 p.m. -- University of Michigan Sports Coliseum
Let’s get ready to robot rumble! Join high school robotics teams from around the Ann Arbor area as they have their bots battle it out and compete. WAPUR (Washtenaw Area Pickup Robotics) teams will have their robots play 2-on-2 volleyball. Matches will occur throughout the day with the final rounds starting around 5 p.m.
This event is being held off-site at 721 South 5th Ave.
Out Loud Chorus Performance
Thursday -- 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Downtown Branch
Be filled with holiday cheer as the Washtenaw County’s Out Loud Chorus fills the Downtown library with its voluminous voices. Out Loud provides musical education for the general public through performances and choral music.
Star Wars Crafts!
Dec. 21 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Malletts Creek Branch
After seeing the new Rise of Skywalker film, bring your own baby Yodas to join Jedis and Sith Lords as you build your own Star Wars craft.
Button Lab
Dec. 22 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library
Scrambling for last-minute gifts? Make customized buttons for friends and family with AADL’s button maker. AADL will supply the materials, you supply the ideas.
Zine Workshop
Dec. 26 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Downtown Library: Secret Lab
Want to make your own zine? Sort for magazine, zines are small, independently made mini-mags full of ideas and stories. AADL will be hosting a workshop so inspired authors can personalize their small booklets with photos, cutouts, drawings and colors.
Kitty Cat Sock Plushie
Dec. 30 -- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch
Want a new pet but don’t have the time? Make a cute cat plushie as a suitable substitute. Use socks to customize your own cute cat as a late Christmas present or New Year’s gift.
Noon Year’s Eve Party!
Dec. 31 -- 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. -- Pittsfield Branch & Downtown Branch
Not a night owl? Celebrate the end of 2019 and welcome 2020 around noon with giant games and music at two branches of the AADL.
