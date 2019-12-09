Attempted home invasion reported over weekend at off-campus residence in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – According to the Ann Arbor Police, a University of Michigan student arrived home shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 7 to find a male subject attempting to enter her residence on the 800 block of Oakland Ave. through an unsecured ground-floor window.

When the student became aware of his presence, the subject fled toward Hill Street.

An investigation is now being carried out by the Ann Arbor Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call U-M’s Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department Tip Line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.