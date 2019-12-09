Here’s why U-M alumni Tom Brady, Chase Winovich wore Ohio State gear in recent Patriots tweet

ANN ARBOR – For Michigan fans, a picture tweeted by the New England Patriots on Saturday was wrong on so, so many levels.

U-M alums Tom Brady and Chase Winovich are seen sporting Ohio State gear flanked by teammates Nate Ebner and John Simon -- who happen to be Ohio State alumni.

Before you lose it, apparently this was the result of a lost bet.

Brady and Winovich agreed to wear red and spell out O-H-I-O YMCA-style after Michigan’s 56-27 loss to Ohio State on Nov. 30.

Michigan Football responded with a single emoji.

After beating Wisconsin this past weekend, No. 2 Ohio State will face off with No. 3 Clemson on Dec. 28 at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Meanwhile, Michigan will play Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Orlando, Florida.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!