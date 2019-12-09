U-M’s Clements Library hosting special directors tour Friday

ANN ARBOR – If you haven’t yet been to the William L. Clements Library, it’s time you visit.

An impressive building situated between the President’s House and the Shapiro Undergraduate Library on University of Michigan’s central campus, it is often overlooked.

Most of the time it is only open to researchers who utilize its extensive American history materials and collections. But on select Fridays each month, it is open to the public for free tours that include a presentation and viewing of its exhibits.

This Friday, it will be hosting a special tour titled “The Directors of the William L. Clements Library, 1923-2019” which will include a free lecture and discussion. In nearly a century, the library has only had four directors, each of whom has had a significant impact on the library’s development and collections.

The tour will begin at 1 p.m. To register, click here.

The William L. Clements Library is at 909 S. University Ave.

