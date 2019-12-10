Ann Arbor ranked best small college city in the United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A small city that plays home to two universities and a community college, Ann Arbor has been ranked at No. 1 on Wallet Hub’s latest list of college towns and cities.

With its vibrant student life, as well as social and educational opportunities, Ann Arbor was named the best small city out of 200 small college cities.

Treetown beat out every other Michigan city on the list -- the next one is East Lansing, coming in at No. 25.

Having recently released its 2020’s Best College Towns and Cities in America study, WalletHub, compared 415 cities within the United States and compared 31 key factors.

These factors compared by the financial advisory company included city size, wallet friendliness, crime rate, students per capita, cost of higher education and earning potential for college graduates.

Here are the top 10 small cities:

Ann Arbor, MI. Provo, UT Rexburg, ID Charleston, IL Stevens Point, WI West Lafayette, IN Charlottesville, VA Orem, UT Cambridge, MA Santa Barbara, CA

Per its criteria, Wallet Hub considered a city “small” if it had a population below 125,000 people.

Ann Arbor also showed up on the overall best college cities list, regardless of city size, and was ranked fifth. The city came up just behind Austin, TX; Orlando, FL; Scottsdale, AZ and Tampa, FL. No other Michigan city was ranked within the top 50 of this list.

See the full study here.