Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops returns to Hill Auditorium Friday

ANN ARBOR – Welcome the holiday season with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert at Hill Auditorium Friday evening.

Starting at 8 p.m., the longstanding tradition features the most beloved holiday music, and this year is no exception. Led by guest conductor Steven Jarvi, the program includes holiday songs both young and old.

2019 program

Stephenson: Holiday Overture

Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on “Greensleeves”

Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite No. 1 Excerpts: “Russian Dance”, “Chinese Dance”, and “Waltz of the Flowers”

Ames: Gloria Fanfare

Helvey: Love Came Down at Christmas

Vivaldi: “Gloria” and “Domine Fili unigenite” from Gloria

Willcocks: Ding Dong Merrily on High

Rutter: Donkey Carol

Holcombe: Festive Sounds of Hanukkah

Anderson: Sleigh Ride

Ellington: The Nutcracker Suite (Jazz Version)

Lopez: Selections from Frozen

Williams: Let there be peace on earth

Tickets range from $15 to $60. To purchase tickets, click here.

When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.

