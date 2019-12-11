Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops returns to Hill Auditorium Friday
ANN ARBOR – Welcome the holiday season with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert at Hill Auditorium Friday evening.
Starting at 8 p.m., the longstanding tradition features the most beloved holiday music, and this year is no exception. Led by guest conductor Steven Jarvi, the program includes holiday songs both young and old.
2019 program
- Stephenson: Holiday Overture
- Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on “Greensleeves”
- Tchaikovsky: Nutcracker Suite No. 1 Excerpts: “Russian Dance”, “Chinese Dance”, and “Waltz of the Flowers”
- Ames: Gloria Fanfare
- Helvey: Love Came Down at Christmas
- Vivaldi: “Gloria” and “Domine Fili unigenite” from Gloria
- Willcocks: Ding Dong Merrily on High
- Rutter: Donkey Carol
- Holcombe: Festive Sounds of Hanukkah
- Anderson: Sleigh Ride
- Ellington: The Nutcracker Suite (Jazz Version)
- Lopez: Selections from Frozen
- Williams: Let there be peace on earth
Tickets range from $15 to $60. To purchase tickets, click here.
When: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hill Auditorium is at 825 N. University Ave.
